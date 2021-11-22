Clean energy push to slash petrol, diesel demand growth: Crisil

Hetal Gandhi, director, Crisil Research said, “A more than three-fold increase in the number of CNG stations, advancing of the ethanol blending target, and a significant decline in EV battery prices are likely to slash demand growth in petrol to 1% this decade from 8.4% in the last. Demand for diesel will be relatively resilient (2% annual growth compared with 3.9% earlier) because of non-exposure to the two-wheeler segment, where the shift to EVs is sharper, and the presence of a significant proportion of freight vehicles where CNG and EV penetration would be limited. Consequently, the proportion of diesel and petrol in the consumption of petroleum products will reduce to 44% by 2030 from 50% now."

