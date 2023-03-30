Clean-Energy-Focused Firms Make the Case for Emerging Markets
Countries such as Brazil, India and Egypt are reliable markets for clean-energy investors, said panelists at a private-capital conference
Government efforts to reduce carbon emissions are creating opportunities for clean-energy investors in developing countries, and the risks are lower than many investors might think, according to panelists at a private-capital conference.
“I think it is a myth that the best regulatory systems are in developed markets," said Neil Brown, a partner at sustainable-infrastructure-investment firm Actis. Mr. Brown was speaking at a conference organized by trade group Global Private Capital Association in New York.
At the event, Mr. Brown cited some developing countries such as Brazil and India as examples of “sophisticated" power markets. Brazil has dozens of power distributors that have been reliably paying their bills with generators for 20 years despite various political changes during that period, he said. “In India, you have a similar perspective," he added, referring to auctions for renewable-energy capacity that the South Asian nation holds every two weeks.
“These are [countries] where there’s a massive tailwind [for clean energy], but there’s also a degree of regulatory sophistication which, I think, some people don’t realize," Mr. Brown said. “It makes for a system where you [have] visibility for long periods of time…working through a variety of scenarios."
Last year, Actis sold Brazilian wind-power company Echoenergia Participações SA after owning the business for roughly six years, during which it doubled its online capacity to 1.2 gigawatts. Also last year, the firm sold Miami-based Atlas Renewable Energy USA LLC—a solar developer with operations in Brazil, Chile, Mexico and Uruguay—and committed as much as $800 million to launch renewable-energy company BluPine Energy Pte. Ltd. in India, according to news releases.
Meanwhile, in Egypt, Jordan and some Eastern European countries, governments are willing to give guarantees to renewable-energy developers, such as long-term supply contracts at fixed prices pegged to the dollar, to accelerate their transition to clean energy, Daniel Calderon, co-founder and managing partner at renewable-energy investment firm Alcazar Energy, said during the same event.
Alcazar in 2021 sold a 411-megawatt portfolio of wind and solar projects across Egypt and Jordan to a Chinese consortium after investing more than $700 million, including debt, to build them, the firm said. It recently signed a preliminary agreement with Egypt’s government to build a local green ammonia factory powered by renewable energy, according to a news release.
“You have these markets where [electricity] rates are higher, and yet you get guarantees for 20 years," he said, referring to the Southern Mediterranean and Eastern European countries where Alcazar invests.
Investors can further reduce risks in developing markets by buying political-risk insurance from Western institutions, Mr. Calderon said. He added that the fixed electricity prices and decreased risks can make those markets more attractive to clean-energy investors than developed countries, where renewable-energy developers face increased exposure to electricity-market prices.
“There’s an arbitrage there," Mr. Calderon said.
Some energy-fund managers, however, say that increased government incentives to clean energy, particularly in the U.S., combined with rising geopolitical tension and supply-chain disruptions, are making it difficult for emerging markets to attract investors to their clean-energy industries. Emerging markets and developing economies, excluding China, received roughly a fifth, or $155 billion, of total clean-energy investments in 2021 despite accounting for a third of the world’s population, according to the Paris-based energy forecaster International Energy Agency.
Mr. Calderon said on the sidelines of the conference that “there’s a good reason" for increased investors’ appetite for clean energy in developed countries and that his firm is seeking to “fill a gap" in the emerging markets where it invests.
“We’re trying to show people that, in these emerging markets, you can do transactions subject to English law with the right guarantees," he said. “There’s a learning curve for that."