Climate change could be double-edged sword for Australian coal

Australia has a long history of extreme weather conditions, but as in much of the rest of the world, 2022 has proven to be exceptional. Record-breaking heat waves and drought in Europe and China have been paired with torrential rain Down Under. In New South Wales near Sydney, one of Australia’s main coal producing regions, the Centennial Park weather station recorded 1,568 millimeters of rainfall in the six months to August this year versus 736 millimeters of the rainfall in the same period last year and 684 millimeters the year before that, according to data from Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology. Record rainfall earlier in the year forced tens of thousands of people to evacuate and caused more than $1 billion in property damage.

