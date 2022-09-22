Climate change could be double-edged sword for Australian coal
Bad weather is a mixed blessing for miners—lower output, higher prices. But more price volatility could put off customers over the long run
Australia is raking in huge amounts of cash from coal—due both to bad geopolitics and bad weather. The war in Ukraine is a key factor boosting benchmark Asian coal prices, which recently hit a new high. But some very unusual weather is also shutting mines and transport links down under.
In the short term Australia, one of the world’s two top coal exporters, and coal miners like Glencorewill benefit from even more pricing power.
But as every economics student knows, persistently high prices—or very high price volatility—risk driving away customers over the long run, particularly when affordable substitutes are available. If more frequent extreme weather events, a key prediction of many climatologists, become more routine it may mean more price volatility for mined commodities like coal too.
Australia has a long history of extreme weather conditions, but as in much of the rest of the world, 2022 has proven to be exceptional. Record-breaking heat waves and drought in Europe and China have been paired with torrential rain Down Under. In New South Wales near Sydney, one of Australia’s main coal producing regions, the Centennial Park weather station recorded 1,568 millimeters of rainfall in the six months to August this year versus 736 millimeters of the rainfall in the same period last year and 684 millimeters the year before that, according to data from Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology. Record rainfall earlier in the year forced tens of thousands of people to evacuate and caused more than $1 billion in property damage.
That is affecting coal output too: For example, Yancoal Australia, in its second quarter results, cited heavy rains and flooding as a major factor damping production. According to S&P data, during the first seven months of 2022 total Australian coal shipments stood at 199.1 million metric tons, down 7% from the year-ago period. Thermal coal production was down 7% and metallurgical coal down 6%. Newcastle coal futures, the main Asian benchmark, have risen from around $155 at the beginning of the year to $439 a metric ton on Monday.
A main factor is the reappearance of “La Niña," a periodic large-scale cooling of ocean surface temperatures, for the third time in three consecutive years—a very unusual event. This particular La Niña may not be a direct consequence of the changing climate—linking particular weather events to the overall changing climate is notoriously difficult. But some climatologists do believe climate change could very well significantly boost the frequency of extreme La Niñaevents, particularly in far southern latitudes like Australia.
Sky high coal prices have meanwhile led to massive export earnings. According to CEIC data, Australia exported 80 billion Australian dollars, equivalent to $53.61 billion, of coal in the first seven months of 2022—versus A$25.8 billion in the year-ago period. And coal miners such as Glencore and Whitehaven have posted record profits this year on the back of this export bonanza.
But the flip side is a big import bill for price sensitive developing countries like China and India that are building most of the world’s new coal power plants. Both are also investing heavily in renewable power and, in China’s case, in nuclear.
Bad weather is a mixed blessing for Aussie coal producers today—lower output but higher prices. The long run forecast might be significantly grimmer if customers conclude that coal prices will go haywire with more regularity in the years to come.