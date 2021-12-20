NEW DELHI : CLP Group and Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) owned Apraava Energy on Monday announced its acquisition of 49% shareholding in Kohima Mariani Transmission Ltd. (KMTL) post regulatory approvals.

This comes in the backdrop of the Indian government earlier seeking ownership details from Hong Kong-based CLP Group, before allowing its unit CLP India Pvt. Ltd acquire the important power transmission link in the strategic North-East region as reported by Mint earlier. The 254-circuit km Kohima-Mariani link passes through Manipur, Nagaland and Assam. CLP India was rebranded as Apraava Energy in October.

“KMTL is the owner of an interstate transmission project in north-eastern India, comprising assets including 400 kV transmission lines and a 400 kV gas insulated substation, under a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) structure. The shares were acquired from Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd. (23% equity stake) and Techno Electric and Engineering Company Ltd. (26% equity stake) as per a share purchase agreement signed with the two parties in July 2019," Apraava Energy said in a statement.

Apraava Energy has invested ₹14,500 crore so far in India and has an installed capacity of 3.15 gigawatt (GW) along with transmission assets. CLP Holdings, founded in 1901 as China Light and Power Co. Ltd in Hong Kong, is among the earliest significant overseas entrants in India’s power generation sector. Hong Kong-listed CLP Holdings is the holding company for CLP Group.

“The remaining 51% shareholding of KMTL will be acquired by Apraava Energy in accordance with the terms of the Transmission Service Agreement (TSA)," the statement added.

With power transmission projects being of a strategic nature, India has tightened clearances amid growing concern that power infrastructure could be targeted by forces looking to cripple its economy. The department for promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT) on 18 April also year notified changes in the foreign direct investment (FDI) policy by mandating government clearance for all FDI inflows from countries with which India shares a land border.

Given the blurred ownership lines between state-run and privately held companies in China, and the Chinese government’s attempts to wrest tighter control over private enterprises, India has adopted a cautious approach.

“KMTL is an important asset supporting reliable power supply to north eastern India, spurring economic development in the region, and helping to make power available to all. We would like to thank Governments – both Central and State for their support through the acquisition process," Rajiv Ranjan Mishra, Managing Director, Apraava Energy said in the statement.

