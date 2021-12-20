CLP, CDPQ’s Apraava Energy announce 49% shareholding acquisition in Kohima Mariani Transmission

With power transmission projects being of a strategic nature, India has tightened clearances amid growing concern that power infrastructure could be targeted by forces looking to cripple its economy. The department for promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT) on 18 April also year notified changes in the foreign direct investment (FDI) policy by mandating government clearance for all FDI inflows from countries with which India shares a land border.

