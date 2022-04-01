Amidst the rising prices of petroleum products, there has been relief for Mumbai residents. The city gas utility Mahanagar Gas has slashed the retail price of CNG by ₹6 per Kg and piped natural gas (PNG) by ₹3.50 per scm from April 1 onwards.

With this, the retail price of Compressed Natural gas (CNG) has been reduced to ₹60 per kg and domestic PNG to ₹36 per scm in and around Mumbai from Friday.

In a statement, the MGL said that consequent to the reduction in VAT on natural gas from 13.5% to 3% from April 1 by the Maharashtra government, the company has decided to pass on the benefit to consumers.

Meanwhile, the Centre has more than doubled the price of domestically produced natural gas for the six months beginning April 1 on the back of a spike in global energy rates on Thursday, March 31.

According to a notification by the oil ministry's Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell, the price of gas from regulated fields of state-owned ONGC and Oil India will rise to a record $6.10 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) from $2.90 per mmBtu now.

On March 22, Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) raised prices of both CNG and PNG in the Delhi-NCR.In the national capital, the CNG prices were hiked by Re 1 per Kg to ₹59.01 per kg and the PNG rates were shot up by ₹36.61 per scm. It was the third increase in the CNG price in a month. Besides, the PNG prices were increased to ₹35.86 per scm in Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.