CNG, cooking gas prices become cheaper from today in this Indian city

On March 22, Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) raised prices of both CNG and PNG in the Delhi-NCR.In the national capital, the CNG prices were hiked by Re 1 per Kg to ₹59.01 per kg and the PNG rates were shot up by ₹36.61 per scm. It was the third increase in the CNG price in a month. Besides, the PNG prices were increased to ₹35.86 per scm in Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad.

