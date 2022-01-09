Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) has announced a hike in prices of compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG) in Mumbai from midnight of 8 January.

With the latest price revision, the revised CNG price in India's financial capital will increase by ₹2.50 per kilogram and will cost ₹66 per kg. PNG will be available at ₹39.50 per standard cubic meter (SCM) after the hike of ₹1.50 per SCM.

The hike is the sixth increase in CNG and PNG prices from last year and the first in 2022.

“In order to meet the shortfall in domestic gas allocation, MGL is sourcing additional market priced natural gas to cater to the increasing requirement of CNG and Domestic PNG segments. To partially offset the increase in the input cost of gas, MGL is constrained to increase the delivered price of CNG by ₹2.50/Kg and Domestic PNG by ₹1.50/SCM in and around Mumbai," a statement by MGL, an enterprise of GAIL Limited and Government of Maharashtra, said.

Earlier, one kg of CNG was available at ₹63.50 while PNG was available at ₹38.00/SCM in the maximum city.

According to a Hindustan Times report, taxi associations have threatened to go on strike and have stated that if the Maharashtra government doesn't increase the fare of black and yellow taxis then they would go on strike.

“Taxi drivers cannot operate at a loss. We have already suffered a lot in 2021 and the price of CNG and PNG is increasing a lot. We have made representation to the state government and if the government does not increase the fare we will go on strike," said AL Quadros, leader, Mumbai Taxi Men’s Union.

Autorickshaw drivers’ associations have said that they would approach the state government demanding a reversal in the prices of CNG.

“It is the job of the state government to ensure that the prices of CNG are not increased substantially. Fares cannot be increased as it will stretch the pockets of passengers more. We will approach the state government," said Shashank Rao, president, Mumbai Autorickshaw Men’s Union.

