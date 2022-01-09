CNG, PNG prices hiked in Mumbai from today. Details here

“In order to meet the shortfall in domestic gas allocation, MGL is sourcing additional market priced natural gas to cater to the increasing requirement of CNG and Domestic PNG segments. To partially offset the increase in the input cost of gas, MGL is constrained to increase the delivered price of CNG by ₹2.50/Kg and Domestic PNG by ₹1.50/SCM in and around Mumbai," a statement by MGL, an enterprise of GAIL Limited and Government of Maharashtra, said.