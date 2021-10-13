Indraprastha Gas Limited has announced a hike in prices of both compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG) in Delhi and neighbouring cities of Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and others with effect from 6 am on 13 October.

Following the latest price hike, CNG price in Delhi now stands at ₹49.76 per kg while PNG will be available for ₹35.11 per SCM, IGL said in a series of tweets.

Check latest PNG rates in your city:

- PNG will now be ₹34.86 per SCM in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad, the IGL announced.

- The PNG price in Gurugram would be ₹33.31 per SCM.

- The PNG price in Rewari and Karnal would be ₹33.92 SCM.

- The PNG price in Muzzaffarnagar, Meerut and Shamli would be ₹38.37 per SCM.

Check latest CNG rates in your city:

- The CNG price in NCT of Delhi would be ₹49.76 per kg.

- The CNG price in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad would be ₹56.02 per kg.

- The CNG price in Gurugram would be ₹58.20 per kg.

- The CNG price in Rewari would be ₹58.90 per kg.

- The CNG price in Karnal & Kaithal would be ₹57.10 per kg.

- The CNG price in Muzzaffarnagar, Meerut & Shamli would be ₹63.28 kg.

- The CNG price in Kanpur, Fatehpur & Hamirpur would be ₹66.54 per kg.

- The CNG price in Ajmer, Pali & Rajsamand would be ₹65.02 per kg.

