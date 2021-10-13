1 min read.Updated: 13 Oct 2021, 05:44 AM ISTLivemint
Following the latest price hike, CNG price in Delhi now stands at ₹49.76 per kg while PNG will be available for ₹35.11 per SCM, IGL said in a series of tweets
Listen to this article
Indraprastha Gas Limited has announced a hike in prices of both compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG) in Delhi and neighbouring cities of Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and others with effect from 6 am on 13 October.
Following the latest price hike, CNG price in Delhi now stands at ₹49.76 per kg while PNG will be available for ₹35.11 per SCM, IGL said in a series of tweets.