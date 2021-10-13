CNG, PNG prices hiked in these cities: Here's how much you need to pay

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Following the latest price hike, CNG price in Delhi now stands at ₹49.76 per kg while PNG will be available for ₹35.11 per SCM, IGL said in a series of tweets
Indraprastha Gas Limited has announced a hike in prices of both compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG) in Delhi and neighbouring cities of Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and others with effect from 6 am on 13 October.
Following the latest price hike, CNG price in Delhi now stands at ₹49.76 per kg while PNG will be available for ₹35.11 per SCM, IGL said in a series of tweets.