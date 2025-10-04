CNG Price Hike: Compressed Natural Gas cost increased in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad; check latest prices

CNG Price Hike: The Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited (MNGL) has increased the price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) by ₹1 per kilogram Pune city, Pimpri-Chinchwad and adjoining areas of Chakan, Talegaon and Hinjewadi.

This is the third time in the year that CNG prices have increased in Pune.

The Pune CNG price hike was announced on October 1 and has come into effect from midnight, October 2.

Following the hike, CNG prices in Pune have soared to ₹90.75 per kg.

Why was CNG price hiked in Pune? According to officials, the CNG prices in Pune city, Pimpri-Chinchwad and adjoining areas of Chakan, Talegaon and Hinjewadi were hiked to accommodate a rise in the input costs of natural gas.

“Despite this marginal revision, CNG still offers attractive savings of around 47 per cent in comparison to petrol and around 24 per cent compared to diesel at current price levels in Pune city for the passenger car segment and around 25 per cent for autorickshaws,” MNGL said in a statement.

However, the price of domestic PNG (Piped Natural Gas) will remain unchanged as there was no hike announced on this segment.

CNG Prices in Pune, other cities of Maharashtra Here is the rate card of CNG prices in Pune and other cities in Maharashtra

Pune: Price ₹90.75

Valasad: Price ₹80.25

Sindudurg: Price ₹84.65

Ramanagara: Price ₹86.25

Nizamabad: Price ₹92.75

Nasik: Price ₹93.65

Nanded: Price ₹90.65