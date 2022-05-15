CNG price increases in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram today. Check latest rates

CNG price increases in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram today. Check latest rates1 min read . 06:51 AM IST
The Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has hiked the price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) in Delhi-NCR, with effect from Sunday at 6 am
The Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has hiked the price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) by ₹2 per kg in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram, with effect from Sunday at 6 am.
With the latest hike, CNG is now priced at ₹73.61 per kg in Delhi, ₹76.17 per kg in Noida, and ₹81.94 in Gurugram.
Meanwhile, IGL has also increased gas prices in other parts of the country. In Rewari, CNG is being sold at ₹84.07 per kg; ₹82.27 per kg in Karnal and Kaithal; ₹85.40 in Kanpur, Hamirpur and Fatehpur and ₹83.88 in Ajmer, Pali and Rajsamand after the increase.
The city gas distributors have been periodically raising prices since October last year when domestic as well as international gas prices started to climb.