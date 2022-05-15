CNG price increases in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram today. Check latest rates

Meanwhile, IGL has also increased gas prices in other parts of the country. In Rewari, CNG is being sold at ₹84.07 per kg; ₹82.27 per kg in Karnal and Kaithal; ₹85.40 in Kanpur, Hamirpur and Fatehpur and ₹83.88 in Ajmer, Pali and Rajsamand after the increase.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}