CNG price increases in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram today. Check latest rates

06:55 AM IST

The Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has hiked the price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) in Delhi-NCR, with effect from Sunday at 6 am

The Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has hiked the price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) by 2 per kg in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram, with effect from Sunday at 6 am.

With the latest hike, CNG is now priced at 73.61 per kg in Delhi, 76.17 per kg in Noida, and 81.94 in Gurugram.

Meanwhile, IGL has also increased gas prices in other parts of the country. In Rewari, CNG is being sold at 84.07 per kg; 82.27 per kg in Karnal and Kaithal; 85.40 in Kanpur, Hamirpur and Fatehpur and 83.88 in Ajmer, Pali and Rajsamand after the increase.

The city gas distributors have been periodically raising prices since October last year when domestic as well as international gas prices started to climb. 