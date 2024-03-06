Active Stocks
CNG prices in Delhi-NCR: Indraprastha Gas slashes natural gas prices by ₹2.5 per kg. Check details

Livemint , Written By Deepak Upadhyay

Indraprastha Gas Limited on Wednesday said the retail consumer price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) has been reduced by ₹2.50 per kg across all geographical areas of the natural gas distributor from 6 am on Thursday

The revised selling price of CNG in Delhi will be 74.09 per kg, while it will be 78.70 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad from 6 am Thursday morning

“The revised selling price of CNG in Delhi will be 74.09 per kg, while it will be 78.70 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad from 6 am tomorrow morning", the Indraprastha Gas said in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Incorporated in 1998, Indraprastha took over Delhi City Gas Distribution Project in 1999 from GAIL (India) Limited (Formerly Gas Authority of India Limited).

Earlier on Tuesday, Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL) reduced the price of CNG to 73.50/Kg from March 6, 2024 dip in gas input costs.

"Due to the reduction in gas input cost MGL is pleased to announce a reduction in CNG price by 2.5/Kg in and around Mumbai," the MCL said, adding that the CNG price now offers attractive savings of 53% compared to petrol and 22% compared to diesel at current price levels in Mumbai.

In December 2023, the CNG price was increased by 1 per kg and was sold at 76.59 per kg. The new rates of CNG have come into effect from 6 am on December 14. In 2023, the CNG prices have been increased four times.

The reduction in CNG price would help to increase the consumption of natural gas in the transportation segment, which is a step towards making India cleaner and greener

 

Published: 06 Mar 2024, 11:34 PM IST
