The increase in demand for power is a positive sign, indicating that the economy is growing, the Ministry of Power said on Tuesday, adding that the average stock of coal in power plants was for about four days on 3 October.

The demand for power has been increasing from August 2021 onwards. In August this year, the power consumption was 124 Billion Unit (BU) whereas the consumption in August 2019 (before the Covid period) was 106 BU, the ministry said in a statement.

The notification said there was an increase of almost 18-20% in demand for power. “The increasing trend is persisting – the demand on 04.10.2021 was 1,74,000 MW - 15000 MW more than on the corresponding day in the previous year," it added.

This is also because over 28 million homes were connected to electricity under the SAUBHAGYA Programme and all these new consumers are buying appliance such as fans, coolers, TVs etc, the statement said.

“There was continuous rain in the coal bearing areas in the months of August and September, 2021 leading to lower desptach from coal mines in this period. However, the despatches have picked-up again. On the 04.10.2021 the total number of rakes dispatched was 263 which is 15 rakes more than the rakes dispatched on the 03.10.2021. It is expected that the despatches from coal lines will increase further," the government said.

Average stock of coal in power plants was for 4 days

It further said that the average stock of coal in power plants was for about four days on 03.10.2021. “However, this is a rolling stock, the coal is dispatched through rakes every day from the coal mines to thermal power plants," it said.

An official in the coal ministry reportedly said that the coal stocks at thermal power plants will also start increasing in another two to three days.

The situation has started improving from yesterday. In the next two to three days, coal stocks will stop depleting at the power plants and will start going up," the official told PTI.

“In order to manage the coal stock and ensure equitable distribution of coal, Ministry of Power constituted a Core Management Team (CMT) on 27.08.2021 comprising of representatives from MoP, CEA, POSOCO, Railways and Coal India Ltd (CIL) to ensure daily monitoring of the coal stocks and despaches. The CMT is closely monitoring and managing the coal stocks on daily basis and ensuring follow up actions with Coal India and Railways to improve the coal supply to power plants," the statement read.

‘No coal crisis in India like in China’

Meanwhile, Union Power Minister, RK Singh has said that there is no coal crisis in India like in China.

The remarks come at a time when India's power plants are grappling with coal shortage.

Singh said, “The demand for coal has increased and we are fulfilling this demand. We are in a position to meet the further rise in the demands. As of today, we have the coal stock that can last for 4 days. There is no coal crisis in India like in China."

“The rise in demand for electricity is a good sign, which shows that we're on the path to recovery. Electricity connections to 2.82 crores households under Saubhagya Scheme is also a reason behind the rise in electricity demand," he added.

Coal India Ltd accounts for more than 80% of domestic coal output.

Ahead of the festive season, coal supply crisis seems to be deepening as 64 non-pithead power plants are left with less than four days of the dry fuel stocks, as per a report.

The latest report on coal stocks for power plants from the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) also confirmed that 25 such power plants had coal stocks for less than seven days as on 3 October.

Nearly 64 non-pithead thermal power plants had less than four days of stocks of the dry fuel. The CEA monitors coal stocks at 135 power plants that have a cumulative generation capacity of 165 GW on a daily basis.

Overall, total coal stocks of 78,09,200 tonne were available at the 135 plants as on 3 October and that was sufficient for four days.

The daily coal requirement of the 135 power plants with 165 GW of installed capacity is 18,24,100 tonne.

Among the 135 plants, not even a single one had eight or more days of coal stocks.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.