Coal crisis: Power consumption moderates by 72 million units on Saturday

The ministry of power in a statement issued on Saturday had said, "It was noted that on 7th October, 2021 total dispatch of coal by Coal India limited (CIL) touched 1.501 MT thereby reducing the gap between consumption and actual supply. The Ministry of Coal and CIL have assured that they are making best efforts to increase dispatch to the power sector to 1.6 MT per day in the next three days and thereafter try to touch 1.7 MT per day. It is likely to help in gradual build up of coal stocks at power plants in near future. The coal supply as well as consequent power situation is likely to improve."

