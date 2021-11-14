India's coal import rose by 12.6 per cent to 107.34 million tonnes in the first six months of 2021-22 even as rise in global prices of the fuel weighed on its influx in September.

The country imported 95.30 million tonnes (MT) of the coal in April-September 2020-21, PTI reported quoting provisional data compiled by Mjunction.

Mjunction is a joint venture between Tata Steel and SAIL that acts as a B2B e-commerce company and also publishes research reports on coal and steel verticals. The agency compiled the coal import data based on monitoring of vessels' positions and data received from shipping companies.

Despite a rise in the first half of the fiscal, India saw its coal import drop to 14.85 MT in September, against 19.04 MT in the corresponding month of previous fiscal, it said.

“Coal imports in September 2021 were also down by 21.97 per cent over September 2020 when imports stood at 19.04 MT," the agency said in its report.

“The substantial drop in import volumes in September as compared to the same month last year was in line with expectation, given the steady rise in thermal and coking coal prices in the global market. This trend is likely to continue till there is a significant correction and stability in seaborne prices," Vinaya Varma, MD and CEO, mjunction said.

Of the total import in September, non-coking coal constituted 9.22 MT, against 11.97 MT imported in year-ago period. Coking coal import was at 4.27 MT, down from 4.58 MT imported in September 2020.

“India’s coal and coke imports during September 2021 through the major and non-major ports are estimated to have dropped by 2.4 percent over August 2021," the report said.

