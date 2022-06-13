Coal import may drop 11% to 186 million tonnes in FY'23

India's coal import is likely to decline by 11.4% to 186 million tonnes in the current financial despite import tenders issued by Coal India to source the fossil fuel from overseas to build up stock to avoid the reoccurrence of power outages in the country.
Coal India, which accounts for over 80% of domestic coal output, floated its maiden tender to import 2.416 million tonnes of coal to build up the stock of fossil fuel at the indigenous power plants, as mandated by the government. The state-run firm also floated two international competitive bidding e-tenders of 3 million tonnes each to source coal from overseas.
April 1, the reserve stock at power plants was at 24 million tonnes and on April 30, it came down to 19 million tonnes and further to 15 million tonnes on May 15, due to a surge in electricity demand.
India imported 210 million tonnes of coal in 2021-22, the coal ministry data says.
According to the medium-term projections of the coal ministry, of the 186 million tonnes of the fossil fuel that the Coal India is expected to import from overseas in the ongoing fiscal, 130 million tonnes are non-coking coal mainly used as thermal coal for power generation.
The government-run firm will be also importing 56 million tonnes of coking coal in the current financial year, the coal ministry data says.
According to the coal ministry data, the country is likely to import 172 million tonnes of coal in 2024-25, 173 million tonnes in 2027-28, and 170 million tonnes in 2029-30 as against 215 million tonnes of coal in FY'21 and 249 million tonnes of coal in FY'20.
India's power demand this year has jumped by a record 40,000-45,000 MW per day as an intense heat wave sweeps through northern parts of the country, the economy expands, and electricity reaches millions of unelectrified homes.
India's electricity demand on June 9 was recorded at an all-time high of 2,10,792 megawatts, and 4,712 million units of electricity were consumed.