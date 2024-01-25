Coal imports for power to end by FY26

New Delhi: The coal ministry will request imported-coal based (ICB) power plants to make changes to their technologies and design so that they can use domestic coal, said the union minister for coal Pralhad Joshi.

Speaking to reporters here on Thursday, the minister said the government wants to eliminate coal imports for power generation by the financial year 2025-26.

“The first thing what we had to achieve is making domestic coal available in the country. That is almost there today. Currently blending of imported coal for power generation is around 3%. Railways is doing a great effort. But there are constraints also...We are trying to address the logistics problems. If all these things happen, there is absolutely no need for coal imports," he said.

“We will also request imported coal based power plants to change technology and design in the next one or two years. There will be adequate coal availability," the minister said, adding that eventually it would be upon the plants to decide on their operations.

India currently has 15 ICB plants with a cumulative capacity of around 17 GW.

The statement gains significance as these power plants play a key role during periods of high demand, mostly in summers. The power ministry has directed these plants to operate at full capacity until March amid a surge in demand.

The directive was first issued in February last year for operations until June and later extended until March.

The coal ministry has ambitious plans to boost the domestic coal production. For this fiscal, the government has set a target of 1 billion tonnes of coal.

Joshi chaired a meeting with officials from coal ministry, Coal India subsidiaries and NLC India on Thursday to review coal production and offtake in the last quarter of the fiscal.

In a tweet, the minister said: “Happy to note that so far this year, the coal sector has achieved 11% growth in production and 8% growth in offtake over last year, and we are confident of achieving more than 1 billion tonne coal production in 2023-24."

He added that the meeting laid emphasis on preparing a roadmap for sustainable coal mining in the coming years. “Urged coal companies to increase coal production with due regards to safety and environment," he said on X (formerly Twitter).

On the cabinet decision to approve the ₹8,500 crore viability gap funding (VGF) scheme for coal gasification, the minister said gasification would help produce syngas, methane and ethanol among others which would help cut fossil fuel imports.

“We are import dependent on many such products. So we have decided to use the available coal in the country to have domestic production of all these required products for our energy security," he said.

