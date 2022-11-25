Coal India achieves 400 MT production in record time

Coal India achieves 400 MT production in record time2 min read . 07:22 PM IST
- The company’s accelerated production brought down the asking annual growth rate to 6.9 per cent from 12.4 per cent at the year’s start
Coal India Limited on Friday said that it has clocked its quickest 400 million tonnes coal production for any fiscal year in the company's history. It expects coal production to further increase in the coming months to hit its target of 700 MT in FY23.
“CIL has breached its 400 MT production mark in the quickest time ever, since the inception of the company, till 24 November of the ongoing fiscal. This represents a year on year growth of 17 percent," the state-owned coal producer said in a statement.
Last year, Coal India had produced 342 MT on November 24 and had hit the record time output of 400 MTs, 31 days ahead compared to 25 December. This year, the same quantum of production was achieved 31 days ahead compared to last year.
Nationally, the coal ministry has projected a production of 900 MT in this fiscal, a feat which has not been achieved until now. This comes at a time when India has renewed its thrust on using coal for electricity generation as globally cost of oil and gas has skyrocketed owing to the Ukraine-Russia war and global inflation.
The company’s accelerated production brought down the asking annual growth rate to 6.9 per cent from 12.4 per cent at the year’s start. All the subsidiary companies of CIL sustained double-digit production growth since the beginning of FY23 compared to preceding fiscal.
“We began FY’23 requiring 78 MT jump in volume terms to touch the target of 700 MTs. As of 24 November the company has already achieved an increase of nearly 58 MTs. In the ensuing months we aim to sustain the tempo and further scale up the production and feel upbeat about achieving the target" said CIL in its regulatory filing.
CIL’s production peaked to 2.1 MT on November 24, which is the highest ever recorded single day’s output till November in any fiscal.
"Paving the path to increased production in the remaining months of FY’23, the company’s overburden removal (OBR) has been consistently logging an average of 5.4 million cubic metres (MCuM) per day during November till now. This level of OBR pace was never witnessed earlier. CIL’s OBR has risen into high orbit of 5.8 MCuM on 23 November which is yet another high," stated CIL in its filing.
OBR is an important performance parameter that exposes the coal seam which simplifies the future extraction of coal. OBR also lends better mine geometry leading to ease of operations and improved safety.
