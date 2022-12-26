Coal India appoints Mukesh Choudhary as director of marketing

Coal India appoints Mukesh Choudhary as director of marketing1 min read . 02:00 PM IST
Prior to joining CIL marketing division’s top slot, Choudhary was deputy director general of the department of defence production under the ministry of defence
New Delhi: State-owned Coal India (CIL) has appointed Mukesh Choudhary as director for marketing for five years.
Choudhary has assumed charge on 23 December, Coal India said in a statement to the stock exchanges.
“Prior to taking up the reins of CIL marketing division’s top slot, he was deputy director general of the department of defence production under the ministry of defence," it said.
Choudhary took the charge from B. Veera Reddy, Director (Technical) CIL who was additionally officiating as director (marketing) since May this year.
An officer of Indian Ordnance Factory Services (IOFS) 1996 batch, Choudhary completed Mechanical Engineering with honours from Engineering College Kota. He also holds a master of financial analysis (MFA) degree and an MBA degree.
CIL said Choudhary was well versed in the finer nuances of the country’s coal demand-supply chain and its marketing system on the back of his six-and-half-year exposure as director for coal production and despatch in the ministry of coal where his functions included monitoring coal supplies, transport logistics and marketing policies.
He also served on the boards of three government-owned coal companies.
At a time when CIL’s coal supplies have peaked to record high levels, especially to the major coal consuming power sector, and coal demand is expected to shoot up spurred by the increased electricity generation in the country, Choudhary’s experience will help in tackling the challenging marketing issues.
Coal India accounts for over 80% of the domestic coal output.