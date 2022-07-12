Coal India firms up EV plan to cut emissions

“In all our (Coal India)subsidiaries, hundreds of vehicles and thousands of heavy earth moving machinery are required that guzzle a lot of fuel. Vehicles moving from the mine to the railway stations around 6 km apart may not be converted to EVs as they are very heavy machinery and will not run on electric batteries, but payloaders which lift coal can be connected to the charging infrastructure...that is what we are doing as it has great potential."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}