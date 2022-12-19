Coal India imported 3.58 lakh ton coal from Indonesia this year

NEW DELHI :Coal India Ltd (CIL) has imported approximately 3.58 lakh tonne of coal from Indonesia, the Parliament was informed on Monday.
“Approximately 3.58 lakh tonne of coal has been imported by Coal India Limited (CIL) from Indonesia through the vendor namely M/s GHV-BDE-DIL (JV) during this year on behalf of Thermal Power Plants (TPPs) of State GENCOs and Independent Power Plant (IPPs)," Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi told the Rajya Sabha in a written reply.
Orders for supply of imported coal were placed by the CIL, based on “firm orders" and the advance payment by various power generating companies, the minister said.
As per data provided by Ministry of Power, 86% of the imported coal has been utilized, he added.
Considering the increasing electricity demand and for building up of coal stock at power plants before onset of monsoon, the Power Ministry had, on April 24, had advised power plants to import coal for blending purpose to meet 10 per cent of their coal requirement.
Subsequently, after reviewing the coal stock position, the ministry in August decided that the states/IPPs and Coal Ministry may decide the blending percentage after assessing the availability of domestic coal supplies.
CIL’s supplies to power plants went up by 39.5 MT to 380.7 MTs during April-November, up 11.6% year-on-year. Supplies stood at 341.2 MT year ago same period.
Total coal dispatches to all consuming sectors stood at 445 MTs till November, a jump of nearly 24 MTs, growing 5.7% on year.
The increase in supply to power plants is significant, as in April-May this year, the country witnessed a looming power crisis amid low availability of coal.
Stock at CIL’s pitheads at the end of November stood at 28.5 MT, as per the company statement.
