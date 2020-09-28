Coal India invites global bids for coal-to-methanol plant

The company is in dialogue with IOCL and other government owned oil companies for a long term tie-up for assured marketing of methanol. CIL would also supply low-ash high calorific coal of Ranigunj coalfields, having an ash content of around 24 per cent, as basic raw material for the production of 2,050 metric tonnes of methanol per day. The PSU would meet around 1.5 million tonnes of coal requirement annually.