Coal India issues Letters of Acceptance for nine greenfield projects through MDOs

The Ministry of Coal intends to engage reputed Mining Developers cum Operators (MDOs) in coal mines, through open global tenders, to ramp up domestic coal production and reduce import dependency to the extent possible.
According to the company, it is tracking a total of 15 greenfield coal projects to mine coal through MDOs.
“CIL’s investment component would be to the tune of Rs. 20,600 crores largely spread on land acquisition, rehabilitation and resettlement issues," it said.
The contract period of engagement is for 25 years or the life of mine whichever is less.
“Having total rated capacity of around 169 Million Ton (MT) eleven of the fifteen projects, are opencast and four underground mines. While the capacity of opencast projects is 165 MT, underground projects add up to the rest," it added.
The MDOs would excavate and deliver coal to coal companies in accordance with the approved mining plan. They would bring to the table mutually beneficial technology infusion, economically viable operations and increased production.
Since contracts offered to them are on long-term basis, allied infrastructure at mine projects also would be developed by these private players. They shall facilitate R&R issues, land acquisition, green clearances and coordination with State and Central Pollution Boards.
Shares of Coal India are currently trading 0.16% lower at ₹214.55 on the National Stock Exchange.