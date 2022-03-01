NEW DELHI : State-run Coal India Ltd has produced 64.3 million tonne (MT) in February 2022, 3.8% higher than 61.9 million tonne in February 2021.

A company statement said that Coal India's average production increased to 2.3 MTs per day in February compared to January. Its efforts are focused on ending FY22 with a production of up to 630 MT.

"Stepping up its output tempo, Coal India Limited (CIL) has produced 64.3 million tonnes (MTs) of coal in February’22, with a lead of 2.4 MTs compared to 61.9 MTs of corresponding month year ago," it said.

Coal India's production during April-February FY22 stood at 542.4 MT, which the company said is a "historic high" for the period. Coal output surged ahead by 27.3 MT in absolute terms on a year-on-year comparison.

Recently, the company said its coal despatch to power plants increased 23% to 468.4 million tonne as of February 16 in the current financial year (FY22). During the corresponding period of the last fiscal, the company had supplied 381 million tonne to power plants.

It aims to scale up its supplies to the regulated power sector to 548 million tonne ending 2021-22.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.