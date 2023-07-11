Coal India subsidiary SECL to develop 600 MW solar projects

Coal India subsidiary SECL to develop 600 MW solar projects1 min read 11 Jul 2023, 05:39 PM IST
Solar power projects of more than 180 MW of the company are already in various phases of development spread over Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh
New Delhi: Coal India’s subsidiary South Eastern Coalfields (SECL) will set up solar power projects of 600 megawatt (MW) capacity at an investment of more than ₹1,000 crore.
“South Eastern Coalfields Ltd (SECL), one of the largest coal-producing subsidiaries of Coal India Ltd, will be developing rooftop and ground mounted solar power projects of 600 MW capacity in the coming years as part of the company’s strategy to expand and diversify its business and achieve the "Net Zero Energy“ goal," the coal ministry said in a statement.
The strategy is in line with the larger goal of “Panchamrit" announced by Prime Minster Narendra Modi at CoP-26 to achieve Net Zero Emissions by 2070.
The miniratna PSU plans to develop projects at a cost of more than ₹1,000 crore, some of which would be implemented in RESCO (Renewable Energy Service Company)/ BOO (Build-Own-Operate) mode, it added.
Solar power projects of more than 180 MW are already in various phases of development spread over Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. SECL recently commissioned rooftop solar projects of 580 kWp capacity in Johilla, Jamuna-Kotma and Kusmunda areas.
At Johilla area, the commissioned capacity is about 280 kWp which is the highest capacity rooftop solar project in the entire company. Solar panels have been installed at Administrative Building GM office, SECL-run Kendriya Vidyalaya, Regional Hospital and at Area’s Guesthouse. The project will generate about 4,20,000 units of electricity saving about ₹21 lakh annually in power expenditure.
The largest two solar projects under implementation are of 40 MW capacity each. A 40 MW ground-mounted, grid-connected solar PV plant is being developed in Bhatgaon and Bishrampur areas in Chhattisgarh’s Surajpur district. The project is at the execution stage and is likely to be commissioned during FY23.
The management is also working on a project report for installation of another 40 MW ground mounted solar PV plant in Johilla area in Madhya Pradesh. SECL has also floated a tender for a 4 MW rooftop solar project and installation feasibility of a floating solar power plant at Sharda OC mine in Sohagpur Area in Madhya Pradesh is also being explored.
CIL has set an ambitious target of achieving net-zero status by installing 3,000 MW capacity renewable energy projects by 2026 as part of a broader plan to reduce the company’s carbon footprint and move towards a more sustainable future.
Recently, CIL teamed up with Sutlej Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVNL) to explore potential sites for pumped storage power (PSP) projects within its abandoned mines.
It is promoting renewable energy to reduce the carbon footprint of coal mining and move towards the goal of net zero carbon emissions. With the power generated from the above projects, the company is striving to balance its power needs for coal mining and allied activities.