Coal India’s supplies to power plants up 16% in April as demand soars

Coal India’s supplies to power plants up 16% in April as demand soars2 min read . 06:13 PM IST
- The higher supplies from CIL come at a time when the power consumption in the country grew 13.6% year-on-year to 132.98 billion units in April
The country’s largest coal producer Coal India Limited (CIL) on Monday said its supplies to the power sector jumped 15.6% in April to 49.7 million tonne amid high demand from electricity generating plants.
"With the intense demand for coal continuing unabated driven by an upward spiral in the electricity generation, CIL (Coal India) pushed up its supplies to power plants of the country to 49.7 million tonnes (MT) in April'22. This is 6.7 MT more supply compared to April’21 when the power sector’s dispatch was 43 MTs," the company said.
The higher supplies from CIL come at a time when the power consumption in the country grew 13.6% year-on-year to 132.98 billion units (BU) in April, amid soaring temperatures.
On an average, CIL supplied 1.66 MTs of coal per day to power utilities in April which rose to 1.73 MTs during the last week. Average supply per day is on par with what was programmed by CIL for this sector during the first quarter of FY’23.
To keep up with the increased appetite for coal, CIL accelerated its production to 53.5 MTs, logging a strong 27.6% growth. This is 11.6 MTs higher compared to 41.9 MTs of April. All the subsidiaries of CIL have registered year-on-year growth.
Mahanadi Coalfields, South Eastern Coalfields, Northern Coalfields, and Western Coalfields significantly raised production in April.
Coal output of April’ was the highest ever for the month, so far, eclipsing the previous peak of 45.3 MTs achieved in April’19.
CIL’s total off-take has risen sharply to 57.5 MTs in April’22 logging 6 percent growth compared to 54.2 MTs in the same month last year. The off-take was 4 MTs more than the output of the month.
The miner also registered 16% growth in its overburden removal (OBR). The company excavated 132.8 million cubic metres of OBR during the month. OBR is an important performance criterion that removes the topsoil in opencast mining and exposes the coal seam for faster extraction of coal in future. It also improves the mine geometry and makes mines safer to operate.