Coal India to set up 1190 MW solar power project in Rajasthan1 min read . Updated: 13 Oct 2022, 05:40 PM IST
The project would boost CIL’s pursuit of solar power generation as part of its diversification programme for clean coal energy
The project would boost CIL’s pursuit of solar power generation as part of its diversification programme for clean coal energy
New Delhi: As part of its diversification programme for clean energy, Coal India Limited (CIL), on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Rajasthan Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (RRVUNL) for developing a solar power plant of 1190 MW in the state, the Ministry of Coal said in a statement.