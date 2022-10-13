New Delhi: As part of its diversification programme for clean energy, Coal India Limited (CIL), on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Rajasthan Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (RRVUNL) for developing a solar power plant of 1190 MW in the state, the Ministry of Coal said in a statement.

The proposed project will come up in Rajasthan’s upcoming solar park cleared under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy’s Ultra Mega Renewable Energy Power Parks.

The project would boost CIL’s pursuit of solar power generation as part of its diversification programme for clean coal energy. It would begin in a phased manner and is expected to be an employment generator in the state apart from providing cleaner power, the ministry said.

RVNUL CMD R K Sharma and Technical Director of Coal India Limited, V Reddy signed the MoU in the presence of Union Minister of Coal Pralhad Joshi and Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot.

Minister Joshi said that India has sufficient coal reserve to last for up to 50 years. Emphasis now is to produce clean coal and steps are being taken in this direction.

The minister said 8 million tonne stocks are available at present and the state government must go for innovative solutions to ease out transport bottlenecks.

Joshi said that for transportation of coal now rail cum sea route is preferred so that the transportation time is reduced. The minister said that steps are being taken to resolve the energy issues of all the states and the PM Modi’s vision for New India will be realised when energy needs of all states get fulfilled and they get developed.