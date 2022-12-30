Coal industry sets up 8 eco parks to promote mine tourism

New Delhi:To encourage mine tourism, eight eco parks have been constructed in different parts of the country and two more such parks will be completed in 2022-23, the Ministry of Coal said in a statement.
The ministry said this was part of the efforts of the to develop eco parks on reclaimed land and to promote mine tourism.
Union Minister of Coal, Mines & Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshihad inaugurated Jhurey/Bal Gangadhar Tilak Eco Park of Western Coalfields Ltd (WCL) in October 2022.
NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) has entered into a pact with Pondicherry Tourism Development Corp. (PTDC) to promote eco-tourism at mine-I and mine-II and display sustainable mining activities.
“MOU between NCL and Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board to boost Singrauli Eco-Tourism Circuit and another MOU by WCL with Directorate of Tourism, Maharashtra are also to further promote Eco-tourism in coal sector," the ministry said.
In line with sustainable development and greening initiatives, coal and lignite PSUs have planted around 47 lakh saplings on 2300 hectare land during January-November.
The eco parks are part of an initiative to showcase how operations in coal mines have minimal impact on environment. Tourists can visit underground mines and also observe operations at open-cast mine from a distance.
