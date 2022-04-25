Coal is burning bright but its stock is too tight

As Sonal Varma and Aurodeep Nandi of Nomura write in a recent research note dated 17 April, the current stock is “much lower than the average stock of 17 days held in April over the last five years". In fact, NPP data suggests that the stock levels in 108 out of the 173 power plants are at critical levels. As of 1 April, the stock levels at 80 power plants were in a critical situation. This tells us how quickly the situation has deteriorated, with many more plants having low levels of stock. The stock level at a thermal power plant is deemed to be critical if coal stock is less than 25% of normative coal stock. Clearly, there is a problem. The question is how did we get to this state. In this piece we try and examine the reasons.