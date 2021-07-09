Coal mine auction: 34 bids for 19 mines in second tranche

“A total of 34 (thirty-four) bids have been received for 19 (nineteen) coal mines of which 10 (ten) are fully explored mines and 9 (nine) are partially explored mines. 4 (four) of these mines are coking coal mines and the remaining 15 (fifteen) mines are non-coking coal mines. Two or more bids have been received for 8 (eight) coal mines," the union coal ministry said in a statement on Friday.