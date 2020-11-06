Coal mine auction: Odisha, Jharkhand mines under hammer today

While a total of 38 coal mines were initially put-on auction by the coal ministry, a total of 19 mines are being bid out under the 11th tranche of auction under the Coal Mines (Special Provisions) Act, 2015. These mines are located across Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha and Maharashtra. There were 76 bids from 42 companies for 23 coal mines, with the remaining 15 mines not getting any bids.