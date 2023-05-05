Coal ministry aims to complete 67 FMC projects by 2027

New Delhi: The coal ministry plans to complete 67 First Mile Connectivity (FMC) projects by 2027, with the goal of reducing road transportation of coal from mines. Companies such as Coal India Limited, Singareni Collieries Company Limited, and NLC India Limited will carry out the projects, which have a combined coal-loading capacity of 885 million tonnes per year.

The FMC projects will enhance mechanized coal transportation and loading system, offering benefits like reduced manual intervention, quicker loading times, and improved coal quality. The projects will also make more rakes and wagons available for transportation, resulting in decreased road traffic and pollution.

“The Ministry of Coal is closely monitoring the progress of these projects to ensure that they are completed on time and to the highest standards of quality and efficiency," said M. Nagaraju, additional secretary in the ministry of coal, who chaired a review meeting.

The ministry has set a target of 1.3 billion tonne of coal production in FY25 and 1.5 billion tonnes in FY30 to boost India’s energy security and support the AtmaNirbhar Bharat initiative for self-reliance.

Developing an eco-friendly, cost-effective coal transportation system is crucial for reducing India’s reliance on imported coal and promoting domestic coal usage. The FMC projects represent a significant step towards achieving a modern, efficient coal transportation system in line with the government’s energy security and domestic coal usage goals.