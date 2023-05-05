Coal ministry aims to complete 67 FMC projects by 2027

Coal ministry aims to complete 67 FMC projects by 20271 min read 05 May 2023, 04:44 PM IST
Developing an eco-friendly, cost-effective coal transportation system is crucial for reducing India’s reliance on imported coal and promoting domestic coal usage.
New Delhi: The coal ministry plans to complete 67 First Mile Connectivity (FMC) projects by 2027, with the goal of reducing road transportation of coal from mines. Companies such as Coal India Limited, Singareni Collieries Company Limited, and NLC India Limited will carry out the projects, which have a combined coal-loading capacity of 885 million tonnes per year.
