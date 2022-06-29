Coal ministry approaches environment ministry for inclusion of 5 coal mine pit lakes in Ramsar list

The fresh initiatives is part of a larger goal of making Indian mining activities sustainable and green. While country’s coal sector is making sustained efforts to fulfil the fast escalating energy demands by further augmenting coal production, it is also taking various initiatives towards adopting the path of sustainable development with emphasis on care for environment and host of measures to protect forests and biodiversity. As part of various sustainable activities, Coal India Ltd (CIL) has under taken– Conservation of coal mine pit lakes, maintenance of ecological character of wet lands and inclusion of such pit lakes in prestigious Ramsar List with the assistance of respective State Governments and MoEFCC.

