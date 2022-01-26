Coal Ministry CPSEs clock 28.33% growth in capex

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
As compared to the last year's achievement of ₹9,822.28 crore for the period up to Dec, 2020, Coal Ministry CPSEs have done capex of ₹12,605.75 crore, thereby giving a major impetus to the COVID-struck economy, the Coal Ministry said
NEW DELHI :
The government on Wednesday said the Ministry of Coal, through its CPSEs, has registered a 28.33% year-on-year growth in capex achievement at ₹12,605.75 crore for the period ending December, 2021.
The Ministry of Coal, through its Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs), had registered a capex achievement of ₹9,822.28 crore for the period up to December, 2020.
"As compared to the last year's achievement of ₹9,822.28 crore for the period up to December, 2020, Coal Ministry CPSEs have done capex of ₹12,605.75 crore, thereby giving a major impetus to the COVID-struck economy," the coal ministry said in a statement.
This capex achievement is also 75% of the Ministry of Coal's annual target, the statement added.
Coal India (CIL) is one of the CPSEs under the coal ministry. CIL had earlier said that its capital expenditure jumped more than two-fold to ₹1,840 crore in the first quarter of 2021-22, compared to ₹844 crore in the year-ago quarter.
Coal India in a statement said the capital expenditure rose two-fold in the first quarter of FY22 as it continues to step up investments in evacuation infrastructure, land acquisition and procurement of heavy equipment.
CIL has achieved 94% of the progressive target of ₹1,960 crore, set for April-June quarter of the ongoing fiscal.
Underscoring the intent on strengthening evacuation infrastructure like setting up rail sidings and corridors, coal handling plants, (CHP), silos and haul roads CIL's capex has risen to ₹504 crore on this account, the second highest among all capex heads.
