Coal ministry finalizes action plan FY23, eyes corporate restructuring of CPSEs

The action plan also focuses on grey hydrogen, just transition/ energy transition, restructuring Coal Mines Provident Fund Organisation, coal evacuation, outsourcing of Coal India Ltd mines, coal trading platform among others
The coal ministry has finalized an Action Plan Document for the year 2022-23 which broadly focuses on key reform areas in the coal sector, including corporate restructuring of central public sector undertakings and outsourcing of Coal India mines.
This is for the second time that an agenda document for the year has been brought out in the form of a compilation and provided to all senior functionaries who have been apportioned the responsibility of steering these focus areas through the year with regular monitoring and appraisals.
The areas covered step up the major reforms done in the last few years and also give direction for covering and meeting the existing and the emerging challenges of the coal sector and aligns itself well with the emerging technologies and diversification thrust of the sector, a coal ministry statement said.
The action plan covers the entire gamut of areas for steering the sector into new technologies while focussing on the core competence of increasing production targets. Coking coal mission had been launched by the ministry for enhancement of coking coal production from 45 million tonne in 2020-21 to 140 mt by 2029-30 which includes 105 mt from CIL.
Work on the coking coal strategy and coal pricing reforms will continue to be undertaken in FY23 as well. Besides, a futuristic agenda will be pursued including coal to chemical: syn gas, hydrogen gas, liquid fuels, chemicals and fertilizers, CIL - diversify its business and explore prospects in sunrise industries electric charging pods, EVs etc., acquisition and mergers of similar or new business after due diligence, media campaigns and close monitoring of CSR activities.
