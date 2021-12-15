Coal ministry gets lukewarm response on fresh coal mine bidding

The lukewarm response to coal mine bidding round is continuing even though demand for fuel has risen in the country with economic recovery locking up pace post pandemic imposed lockdowns and other restrictions. Experts have said that with renewable energy fast getting a traction in the country, and large number companies looking to switch to less polluting fuels as part of their commitment towards climate change goals, companies are desisting from big ticket investment in coal mining. This even though it is estimated that coal will remain the prime source of fuel in the country for next several years.