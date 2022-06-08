Coal ministry monetized assets worth Rs40,000 crore in FY22

Coal based power generation in the month of May 2022 was 98,609 million units in comparison to 102,529 MU in Apr 2022 registering fall of 3.82%. However, total power generation has increased in May 2022 to 140,059 MU from 136,465 MU in Apr 2022 due to hydro and wind energy.

