Coal ministry monetized assets worth Rs40,000 crore in FY22
- A total of 39 coal blocks were monetized during the fiscal
NEW DELHI :The union coal ministry monetised assets worth ₹40,000 crore in the last financial year (FY22), including coal block auctions worth ₹28,986 crore.
In its recent report, ‘Task Completion Status of Agenda for 2021-22’, the ministry said that a total of 39 coal blocks were monetized during the fiscal.
“Against the target of ₹3394 crore for Total Asset Monetization Plan, Ministry of Coal (along with its CPSE’s) have achieved ₹11,104.64 crore (exclusive of coal block allocation) as monetization," it said.
Asset monetization has been a major focus for the government along with disinvestment.
The asset monetisation plan was announced by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her union budget for FY22 as an important financing option for creating new infrastructure assets. The plan entailed a pipeline of ₹6 lakh crore worth of assets to be monetised in a four year period till FY25.
In another development, the coal ministry on Wednesday said that India’s coal production increased by 33.88% to 71.30 million tonne in May 2022 compared to a year ago period.
At the same time, coal dispatch increased by 16.05% to 77.83 MT from 67.06 MT during May 2022 as compared to May 20.
Coal-based power generation has registered a growth of 26.18% in May 2022 as compared to May 2021. The overall power generation in May 2022 was 2.63% higher than the power generated in April 2022.
Coal based power generation in the month of May 2022 was 98,609 million units in comparison to 102,529 MU in Apr 2022 registering fall of 3.82%. However, total power generation has increased in May 2022 to 140,059 MU from 136,465 MU in Apr 2022 due to hydro and wind energy.