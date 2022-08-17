Coal ministry signs 16 agreements with successful bidders of coal mines

In the second attempt of 12th Tranche, 11 coal mines were put up for auction. A total of seven bids were received for four coal mines from the bidders. Of these four mines, two or more bids were received for two coal mines which have been auctioned successfully and remaining two coal mines received single bid and were allocated to the successful bidders pursuant to receipt of directions from Empowered Committee of Secretaries (ECoS). The winning percentage revenue share for all these tranches are ranging from 5% to 344.75% with an average percentage revenue share of 58.07%.