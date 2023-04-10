Coal Ministry to hold session with mine allottees on 12 April

Coal Ministry to hold session with mine allottees on 12 April1 min read . 04:47 PM IST
During the session, the ministry will review the actual coal production for the just concluded fiscal 2022-23 as well as the production targets for 2023-24.
New Delhi: The coal ministry will hold an interactive session with allottees of captive and commercial coal blocks on 12 April in the national capital.
“The session will showcase the significant reforms implemented by the Ministry of Coal to make the coal sector more appealing and will also solicit feedback and suggestions from all the stakeholders in order to expand domestic coal production, lower the need for imported coal, and facilitate ease of doing business in the country," the Ministry of Coal said in a statement.
The coal ministry achieved 115.77 million tonnes of coal production from captive and commercial coal mines in 2022-23. The government had launched the first ever tranche of commercial auctions of 38 coal mines on June 18, 2020 under CM(SP) Act, 2015 and MMDR Act, 1957.
Till now, six tranches of commercial coal mines auction have been completed and a total of 87 coal mines have been successfully auctioned having cumulative peak rated capacity (PRC) of 220.52 million tonne per annum with annual revenue generation estimated at ₹33,231 crore.