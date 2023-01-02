Coal ministry to take up additional 19 first mile connectivity projects1 min read . Updated: 02 Jan 2023, 05:28 PM IST
The coal ministry has already undertaken 55 FMC projects of 526 mtpa capacity with an investment of Rs.18000 crores
New Delhi: The Ministry of Coal on Monday announced that it will be implementing 19 additional first mile connectivity projects for Coal India and SCCL with a capacity of 330 million tonnes by the financial year 2026-2027.