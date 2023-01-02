New Delhi: The Ministry of Coal on Monday announced that it will be implementing 19 additional first mile connectivity projects for Coal India and SCCL with a capacity of 330 million tonnes by the financial year 2026-2027.

First-mile connectivity (FMC) refers to the transportation of coal from pitheads to dispatch points.

The ministry has already undertaken 55 FMC projects of 526 mtpa capacity with an investment of Rs.18000 crores. Out of these, eight projects of 95.5 mtpa capacity have been commissioned and the remaining will be commissioned by FY2025.

“To ensure efficient and environ-friendly coal evacuation in future, the Ministry is working on the development of National Coal Logistic Plan including First Mile Connectivity through railway sidings near coal mines and strengthening of rail network in coalfields," an official statement reads.

The Ministry of Coal has set a target to produce 1.31 billion tonne (BT) coal by FY25 and 1.5 BT in FY30. In this context, development of coal transportation that is cost efficient, fast and environmental friendly manner is important.

The government has prepared an integrated approach for eliminating road transportation of coal in mines and has taken steps to upgrade mechanised coal transportation and loading system under FMC projects.

These projects will include the installation of Coal Handling Plants and silos with Rapid Loading Systems, which will provide benefits such as the crushing and sizing of coal and the efficient loading of coal using computer-aided systems.

According to the ministry, study was undertaken through National Environmental Research Institute (NEERI), Nagpur in 2020-21. NEERI Report has established yearly carbon emissions saving, reduction in truck movement density and diesel savings of Rs. 2100 crore per year.