Coal ministry transfers ₹704 crore upfront amount from mine auctions to state governments1 min read 03 Aug 2023, 03:10 PM IST
According to the ministry, Chhattisgarh received ₹147 crore, Jharkhand ₹130 crore, Madhya Pradesh ₹188 crore, Maharashtra ₹18 crore, Odisha ₹199 crore, and West Bengal ₹18 crore
New Delhi: The coal ministry on Thursday said it has transferred an upfront amount of ₹704 crore to six coal-bearing states - Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, and West Bengal.
