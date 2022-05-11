Coal output in April up 29% amid power deficit

The power situation, however, seems to have improved somewhat for now, with the peak demand shortage declining to 754 megawatt (MW) on 9 May from 8,120 MW on 29 April. Peak demand has also come down from 207 gigawatt (GW) on 29 April to 198 GW on 9 May, according to data from the Power System Operation Corp. Ltd. However, with the India Meteorological Department forecasting heatwave conditions in some states, including Delhi, Haryana, and Rajasthan, to return later this week, power demand is expected to shoot up again above the 200 GW mark.