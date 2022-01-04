Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Industry / Energy /  Coal prices likely to surge again if Indonesia halts exports

Coal prices likely to surge again if Indonesia halts exports

Benchmark Newcastle coal jumped to a record of $270 a ton in October and is currently trading at around $152 a ton
1 min read . 05:38 AM IST Bloomberg

  • Indonesia has said it plans to pause exports in January to secure coal supplies for domestic power plants
  • President Joko Widodo on Monday warned miners would face sanctions if they fail to supply to local buyers

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Any move by top thermal coal exporter Indonesia to temporarily halt shipments could send global benchmark prices surging again after the fuel notched a record in October.

Any move by top thermal coal exporter Indonesia to temporarily halt shipments could send global benchmark prices surging again after the fuel notched a record in October.

There’s “meaningful upside" to a forecast that high-quality thermal coal at Australia’s Newcastle port will average $140 a ton in the first quarter if the ban is put in place, Morgan Stanley analysts including Marius van Straaten wrote in a note dated Monday.

There’s “meaningful upside" to a forecast that high-quality thermal coal at Australia’s Newcastle port will average $140 a ton in the first quarter if the ban is put in place, Morgan Stanley analysts including Marius van Straaten wrote in a note dated Monday.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

“Losing 40% of the seaborne market overnight, in the midst of peak winter demand, could set us up for another coal price spike," the analysts wrote. 

Indonesia has said it plans to pause exports in January to secure coal supplies for domestic power plants, and President Joko Widodo on Monday warned miners would face sanctions if they fail to supply to local buyers. However, there’s still debate within the government over the proposal as producers want to access high-priced foreign markets. 

Benchmark Newcastle coal jumped to a record of $270 a ton in October and is currently trading at around $152 a ton, according to the Morgan Stanley note. Prices soared on tight supply and as nations across Asia grappled with power shortages. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!