Coal production from captive and commercial blocks jumps 38% in April-October

New Delhi: Coal production from captive and commercial coal blocks in India jumped by 38% year-on-year to 58.6 million tonnes in the April-October period, as per data released by the Ministry of Coal on Tuesday.
“The total domestic coal production is 18% higher than the same period of previous year with Coal India Limited (CIL), achieving a growth of 17.5%," the ministry said in a statement.
The domestic coal supply to the power sector is 12% more than the same period of last year which is the highest ever supply to power sector in the first seven months of any financial year.
The Ministry of Coal said supply of coal to the power sector is regularly being supervised by the ministry in close coordination with the power and railway ministries.
As a result of this coordinated efforts, the closing stock of coal at the domestic coal-based power plants as on 31 October this year was 25.6 million tonne (MT) which is the highest ever in the month of October except for the covid year of 2020-21.
“The domestic coal rake loading from all sources of CIL to power sector has been at an all time high of 296.5 rakes per day which is 19% increase over the same period of the previous year," the ministry said.
With an objective to enhance coal production capacity, the Ministry of Coal has recently put 141 new coal blocks for commercial auction. Ministry is closely coordinating with state governments and central ministries concerned to operationalise mines auctioned earlier, on fast track.
Further, the ministry is also taking steps to augment rail connectivity infrastructure for all major mines under PM-Gatishakti to ensure faster evacuation of coal and the Ministry of Coal is committed to ensure adequate availability of coal to the power sector.
