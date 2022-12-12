Coal production from captive and commercial coal blocks rises by 33% in April-Nov 2022-23

NEW DELHI :Coal production from captive and commercial coal blocks rises by 33% in April-November 2022-23, said Coal Secretary Amrit Lal Meena on Monday.
Reviewing the coal production from coal blocks with project proponents of operational coal blocks, Meena informed that the target for the country is 900 million ton. “Contribution of captives/commercial mines is significant. They will hopefully produce as per the target."
He added that the ministry of coal is taking all steps necessary and coordinating with state and central agencies to start new coal mines and to increase coal production from operational mines. “`The projects proponents should approach the ministry for early resolution of issues impacting coal production."
The Secretary also informed that coal production from captive/commercial coal mines has increased to 67.16 million ton in April-November period of 2022-23 from 50.49 million ton during the same period of 2021-22.
Meena said that three new coal mines have started coal production in FY 2022-23 and three other coal mines will start coal production by March 2023. “Coal ministry is hopeful for more than 120-million-ton production from captive/commercial coal blocks in year 2022-23 with increase of about 40% over 85.32 million productions in FY 2021-22."
Mine -wise review of operational coal blocks were made and project proponents were asked to declare the likely coal production in current year.
“Project proponents have assured for about 120 million coal production in FY 2022-23 and about 165 million ton in FY 2023-24. Further, project proponents also shared the efforts made by them and the challenges faced," the ministry of coal said.
Ministry has assured to provide all possible support in resolving the issues.
