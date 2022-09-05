Coal production increases 8.27% to 58.33 mt in August despite monsoon disruption

Of the top 37 coal producing mines in the country, 25 mines produced more than 100% while the production level of five mines stood between 80% and 100%
India’s overall coal production increased by 8.27% to 58.33 Million Tonne (MT) in August, 2022 as compared to 53.88 MT during the same month last year beating the trend that saw production fall during monsoon months.
As per the provisional statistics of the Ministry of Coal, in the month of August, 2022, Coal India Ltd (CIL) and captive mines/ others registered a growth of 8.49% and 27.06% by producing 46.22 MT and 8.02 MT respectively. However, SCCL registered a negative growth of 17.49% during the month.
Of the top 37 coal producing mines in the country, 25 mines produced more than 100 % while the production level of five mines stood between 80 and 100 per cent, a statement from the coal ministry said.
At the same time, coal despatch increased by 5.41% to 63.43 MT in August, 2022 as compared to the same period previous year. During August, 2022, CIL and captive /others registered a growth of 5.11% and 26.29% by despatching 51.12 MT and 8.28 MT respectively.
The power utilities despatch has also grown by 10.84% to 54.09 MT during August 2022 as compared to 48.80 MT in August 2021 due to increase in power demand.
The overall power generation in August 2022 has been 3.14% higher than the power generated in August 2021. However, Coal based power generation in the month has been 85785 MU in comparison to 86039 MU in July 2022 and registered a minor negative growth of 0.30%.