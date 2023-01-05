Coal production rises nearly 11% to 82.87 million tonnes in December

Coal production during April-December grew 16.39% on year to 607.97 MT. Coal India reported coal production of 479.05 MT up to December of FY23, compared to 413.63 MT a year ago, representing an increase of 15.82%.
NEW DELHI: India’s coal output rose 10.81% year-on-year to 82.87 million tonnes (MT) in December from 74.79 million tonnes a year ago, the Ministry of Coal said in a statement.
In December, Coal India Ltd (CIL) registered a production growth of 10.30%, while Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) and other captive mines saw output rise 19.12% and 9.01%, respectively.
According to the coal ministry, as many as 28 coal mines produced more than 100% and production of four mines stood between 80 and 100% in terms of output.
Coal despatches rose 5.28% on year to 78.91 MT in December.
“During December 2022, CIL , SCCL and captive mines/others registered a growth of 3.57%, 17.89% and 8.85% by despatching 62.72 MT, 6.72 MT and 9.46 MT respectively. Power utilities despatch has increased by 4.26% to 65.65 MT during December 2022," the ministry said.
With an aim to enhance coal production capacity, coal ministry has put 141 new coal blocks for commercial auction and has been engaging regularly with various coal companies in the country and monitoring their production.
The government has also amended the Mineral Concession (Amendment) Rules, 1960 under MMDR (Amendment) Act, 2021 to allow lessee of captive mines to sell coal or lignite up to 50% of the total excess production after meeting the requirements of the end-use plant.