Coal production rises over 11% to 75.87 million tonnes in November

Coal India registered a growth of 12.82%, whereas Singareni Collieries and other captive mines registered a growth of 7.84% and 6.87%, respectively, in November
New Delhi: India’s total coal production rose by 11.66% to 75.87 million tonnes in November from 67.94 million tonnes recorded during the corresponding period of last year, the Ministry of Coal said in a statement.
In November 2022, Coal India Ltd (CIL) registered a growth of 12.82%, whereas Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) and other captive mines registered a growth of 7.84% and 6.87%, respectively.
Out of the top 37 mines in coal production as many as 24 mines produced more than 100% and production of five mines stood between 80 and 100 % in terms of output.
Power utilities dispatch also increased by 3.55% to 62.34 million tonnes during November as compared to 60.20 million tonnes in the corresponding period of last year, the ministry said.
Coal-based power generation also registered a growth of 16.28% in November as compared to last year, while overall power generation in November was 14.63% higher than the power generated in November 2021.
India’s coal production rose 17.13% year-on-year to 524.20 million tonne (MT) in April-November from 447.54 MT a year ago
With an objective to enhance production capacity, coal ministry has offered 141 new coal blocks for commercial auction.
The efforts made to increase domestic production and despatches have shown good results. India is the world’s third largest energy consuming country and the demand for electricity rises by about 4.7% annually.
The government has also amended the Mineral Concession (Amendment) Rules, 1960 under MMDR (Amendment) Act, 2021 to allow lessee of captive mines to sell coal or lignite up to 50% of the total excess production after meeting the requirements of the end-use plant.